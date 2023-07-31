Register
MLA Swann donates 60th pint of blood and calls for support for NI Blood Transfusion Service

A North Antrim MLA who has recently hit a 60th blood donation milestone has urged the public to consider supporting the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service.
By Una Culkin
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:31 BST

Former Minister of Health Robin Swann MLA proudly marked the significant milestone, highlighting the critical importance of blood donation in saving lives and bolstering the healthcare system.

Throughout his tenure as Minister of Health and from a personal perspective, Mr Swann has witnessed the profound impact that each blood donation can have on individuals.

NIBTS plays a pivotal role in sustaining an adequate blood supply for hospitals throughout the region.

North Antrim MLA Robin Swann marks 60th blood donation. Credit Robin Swann MLANorth Antrim MLA Robin Swann marks 60th blood donation. Credit Robin Swann MLA
MLA Swann said: "As I celebrate my 60th blood donation, I am humbled by the opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who will need to receive additional blood.

"I implore all of Northern Ireland's residents to embrace the spirit of giving and become a part of this life-saving mission."

