A North Antrim MLA who has recently hit a 60th blood donation milestone has urged the public to consider supporting the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service.

Former Minister of Health Robin Swann MLA proudly marked the significant milestone, highlighting the critical importance of blood donation in saving lives and bolstering the healthcare system.

Throughout his tenure as Minister of Health and from a personal perspective, Mr Swann has witnessed the profound impact that each blood donation can have on individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIBTS plays a pivotal role in sustaining an adequate blood supply for hospitals throughout the region.

North Antrim MLA Robin Swann marks 60th blood donation. Credit Robin Swann MLA

MLA Swann said: "As I celebrate my 60th blood donation, I am humbled by the opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who will need to receive additional blood.