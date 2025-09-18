An East Londonderry MLA has welcomed the expansion of the EU Treatment Scheme but warned that it does not solve the NHS waiting list crisis.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden MLA was speaking about the scheme which will allow patients in Northern Ireland to access treatment across Europe and receive reimbursement for costs.

“The Minister’s decision to expand this scheme is a positive and common-sense step. For many patients who are able to travel and front the cost of surgery, this offers a quicker route to the treatment they urgently need,” Ms Sugden said.

“However, the application process must be communicated clearly to patients and to healthcare providers who are supporting them. It cannot be the case that only those who are confident online or have access to the right information benefit from this scheme. Everyone should know what help is available and how to apply.”

MLA Claire Sugden has welcomed the expansion of the EU Treatment Scheme but warned that it does not solve the NHS waiting list crisis. CREDIT NI WORLD

Ms Sugden also warned that while the scheme may ease pressures, it does not solve the wider crisis in waiting lists.

“Many people simply cannot afford the upfront costs required, even if they will later be reimbursed. Others are unable to travel. For them, there is no alternative but to wait in pain, sometimes for years, for treatment on the NHS. This is not acceptable,” she said.

“We must make sure that while schemes like this take some pressure off, the Department of Health also continues to put in place wider measures to cut waiting lists here at home. Too many people in Northern Ireland are living in extreme pain with a poor quality of life. We cannot be complacent, waiting times must be addressed with urgency.”