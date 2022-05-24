Moira duo step out for charity

Mother and daughter, Helena Blair and Sally Smyth, from Moira launch Breast Foot Forward for Action Cancer

Mother and daughter Helena Blair and Sally Smyth from Moira are joining over 300 people who have already registered.

Participants are looking forward to a fantastic evening that will raise thousands for Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service.

The charity is encouraging men, women and children of all ages to participate in the fun-filled family event. Walkers will arrive at Belfast City Hall at 6pm to a fun warm up and lots of free goodies. Participants will not only raise much needed funds but increase awareness of breast cancer by choosing to walk either a 5K or a 10K route.

Sally Smyth (46) and her mum Helena Blair (75) are taking part.

Sally said: “Mum and I are delighted to be taking part in the Breast Foot Forward Walk. We chose to support Action Cancer as we fall into the two age categories eligible for breast screening and wanted to raise funds so that other ladies our age can avail of this fantastic service. We took part a few years ago and loved every minute. I would encourage other mums and daughters, sisters and friends to get together. Sign up and help Action Cancer to save more lives.”

Online registration is now open at £12 per adult and £5 per child, and everyone taking part will receive a drawstring bag for life and complimentary pink t-shirt. So, grab your BFF, get dressed up in pink, and step your way to the finish line with Action Cancer.