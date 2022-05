The Public Health Agency said the symptoms to look out for include:

* Unusual rashes or lesions on the body such as face or genital area

* Fever

The first case of Monkeypox has been discovered in Northern Ireland.

* Muscle aches

* Chills and exhaustion

* Headache

* Swollen lymph nodes

What should you do if you have symptoms?

“Anyone who thinks they have been at risk of exposure should contact their local healthcare provider or GUM clinic. ️

“You will be treated sensitively and confidentially.

“Please phone first ahead of a visit.”

-