Guest speaker Catherine Culbert with organisers Jill & Kelly.

The informative health and well-being event is the brainchild of local lady Kelly Loughran and her friend, Jill McKelvey, and is an opportunity for women to talk freely about their experience with the menopause and their own personal journey.

The aim is to increase awareness of the impact of peri/menopause on those experiencing it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January topic focused on nutrition with special guest ‘The Sporty Dietician’, Catherine Culbert, leading the talk and providing some helpful advice and tips for everyone.

Speaking afterwards, co-organiser Kelly told the Chronicle: “Just home from a fantastic night - it went so well!

“Fifty women coming together and learning from Catherine's presentation and each other. “Jill and I are setting up a Facebook group to let everyone know when the next event is and to provide further information.

“Jill is doing the next event herself, as a personal trainer. I can't wait for her talk as she recently completed menopause training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The next event is on Thursday, February 29, again, in the Belmont House Hotel.”

Also commenting, Jill outlined what attendees can expect at the next session.

“Last Thursday night was great and we had lots of positive feedback,” she explained.

“The next topic we will be covering is health and fitness.

“I myself am a pilates instructor and personal trainer and have trained in pre and post-natal and now menopause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have my own boutique studio in Dromore, where I hold pilates and fitness classes and take PT.

“I will be explaining why menopause can cause weight gain and how to improve health and fitness, remaining positive and how to reduce belly fat brought on through menopause.

“I will explain the benefits of resistance training and how to break through the barriers that stop women from exercising.

“In addition, Jade from Crescent Yoga will be joining me. Jade runs yoga classes from my studio in Dromore, but also in Banbridge in The Body Box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She will explain why yoga is so important to us all, focussing on the reduction of stress through breath work with stress around menopause another natural impact.”

To book your tickets for the February event, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/menopausecafe1