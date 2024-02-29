More than 1000 patients were waiting for domiciliary care package in Northern Health Trust area in January

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Figures from the Department of Health also show that 553 people were waiting for a partial package.

The figures were obtained by SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone following a question in the Assembly on domiciliary care to Health Minister Robin Swann.

The Northern Trust is the worst performing of the five health trusts.

Patients waiting for a full package in Belfast HSCT was 323; South Eastern 194, Southern 623, and Western 260.

Figures for those waiting for a partial package are: Belfast 414, South Eastern 106, Southern 71, and Western 398.

Mr McGlone said the figures for the Northern Trust, which covers local council areas of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Causeway Coast and Glens, Mid and East Antrim and Mid Ulster, "did not come out of the blue" and have been steadily getting worse over the years.

He said fair pay for staff is needed to tackle the shortage in the Northern Trust area.

“All too often I have distressed families contacting my constituency office at the end of their tether over their failure to obtain a domiciliary care package,” he said.

"This often results in patients being stuck in hospital or other care facilities and being unable to return home to their own surroundings without a package. This also creates additional pressure on our health service which we all know is in a desperate state.

“This is a particular problem in rural areas, where many people struggle to access the healthcare and support they need.

"For many care workers it simply isn’t sustainable to travel long distances given the high price of fuel and other associated costs. Far too often there are simply not enough care workers to meet the demand and people can face a lengthy wait to get a package, if they get one at all. We are also seeing people impacted by the lack of occupational therapists and delays in installing home support aids.

“I have raised these issues repeatedly with the Northern Trust, but the reality is that we need a long-term strategy to invest in staff recruitment and community care.

"If we want people to consider a career in caring then we need to acknowledge the fantastic work they do and pay them accordingly, under the current system caring is treated as more of a vocation and there’s only so much good will available, particularly at a time when more and more families are under pressure financially.”

In his reply to Mr McGlone, the Health Minister said: "Domicilary care services continue to experience significant pressures across the region, and there are a range of factors currently impacting upon delivery of this service. This includes significant retention issues in regard to domiciliary care staff.

"Where delivery of care packages has been negatively impacted due to challenges regarding capacity, Trusts have in place mitigation measures to try to ensure servives continue to be provide.

"My Department remains committed to the provision of a high quality domiciliary care service, and will continue to work alongside Trusts and independent sector providers to maintain and support service provision."