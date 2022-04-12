MP calls for 'strengthened' Health Service in Mid Ulster

The Mid Ulster MP said “During the reconfiguration of both South Tyrone Hospital and Mid Ulster Hospital we were given assurances that Craigavon and Antrim would deliver a safer and more efficient health care service. Clearly this has not been the experience of the residents in Mid Ulster.

“Just last week Ambulance Service Chief Executive Michael Bloomfield confirmed Mid Ulster Council area was among the longest waiting times for Ambulance call-out. This simply isn’t good enough.

“Strengthening the health service and supporting health workers must be a key focus.

Francie Molloy MP.

“Our Minister Conor Murphy proposed a 3-year budget that gave health an extra £1 billion of funding.

“That would have invested in the transformation of the health service, tackled waiting lists, fully funded the cancer strategy, and helped ensure you can see a GP when you need one.

“Over 12 years of cruel cuts and underfunding of the NHS by the Tories has slashed services, driven up waiting lists, and failed to support health workers.