Mum Kirstie’s sarcoma story of hope as she battles rare cancer

“Mum is my role model in life. She’s been through so much and she just keeps going. She has been inspirational to all of us and is probably the bravest person I know.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the powerful words of 19 year-old Ben Smyth, as he describes his mother, 39-year-old Kirstie Smyth, who was diagnosed with Sarcoma in January 2023. Now, Kirstie is sharing her story to help raise awareness of this rare and often overlooked cancer to mark Sarcoma Awareness Month.

Kirstie, who lives with her husband Conor, sons Ben and Ollie, and daughter, Amber Rose, explained that her journey began when she noticed a small, pea-sized lump behind her knee one evening while sitting on her sofa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went to cross my legs and felt something unusual. I attended my GP, who initially thought it was a raised lymph node and nothing to be concerned about. But the lump began to grow.”

Kirstie with her children Ollie, Amber-Rose and Ben. Pic credit: SEHSCT

In October 2023, following an appointment at the Ulster Hospital, Kirstie received the life-changing news that she had Sarcoma cancer. “It was a massive shock, it flipped my whole world upside down,” she said.

Her surgeon arranged a series of staging CT scans to check whether the cancer had spread.

"I was very lucky to have Jill, the Sarcoma Nurse, with me that day. She held my hand and still does. Getting the news that it had not spread felt like winning the lottery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirstie underwent three major surgeries over the course of ten weeks, including a wide excision and a skin graft, after the initial procedure failed to achieve clear margins.

Kirstie Smyth speaks out about her battle to raise awareness of sarcoma. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“The biggest impact for me was my mobility,” she said. “A large portion of the back of my knee was removed, right on the bend, so I woke up in a full leg cast and needed crutches.

"Five weeks later, I underwent further surgery for a wider incision and after that, I required further surgery again to get another skin graft put onto the back of my leg, so in 10 weeks, I had three big surgeries. It was very, very tough."

Kirstie also underwent 30 sessions of radiotherapy.

Despite the intense treatment, Kirstie continues to receive follow-up care. “I now attend chest X-rays every three months, because if Sarcoma comes back, it often goes to the lungs,” she explained. “It is a mental burden, but I remind myself how lucky I am to be so closely monitored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She credits her recovery to the dedicated team at the Ulster Hospital, particularly Consultant Surgeon, Mr Harry Lewis, Sarcoma Clinical Nurse Specialist, Jill Kennedy, and the staff on Ward 4C.

“They were amazing and with me every step of the way,” she said. “People think when you ring the bell, the journey is over, but really, it is only just beginning. The aftermath can be just as tough.

“It is known as the ‘forgotten cancer.’ Many people I have talked to had never even heard of it. It is an aggressive cancer that can often go undetected until it has progressed. Early detection is vital and treatable.

“If you notice a lump, even if it is painless like mine, get it checked. Ask the question. Do not be afraid to push for answers. A lump that is getting bigger should never be ignored.”