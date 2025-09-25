​A DETERMINED Dechomet woman has just completed a week-long, epic cycling challenge to raise funds for Cure Parkinson’s.

Midwife and keen cyclist Wendy Macaulay took on the 445-mile Celtic Challenge, pedalling from Malin Head in Donegal to Mizen Head in Cork.

The adventure saw Wendy team up with 14 fellow cyclists for the journey through some of Ireland’s most breathtaking landscapes, charming towns and historic sites.

The conditions were challenging, with no shortage of rain and wind, but the Cure Parkinson’s riders made it safely over the finish line on September 13.

​The Cure Parkinson’s cyclists ready to start the Celtic Challenge.

Wendy, a member of Team Vision Racing CC, has always wanted to cycle the Wild Atlantic Way, and the Celtic Challenge provided the perfect opportunity.

“The most we covered in a day was 85 miles and the least we did was 30, but it averaged about 70 miles a day,” Wendy told the Chronicle.

“This was a big challenge, it took me right out of my comfort zone. I really had to dig deep to keep going.

“Despite the conditions, there was no dampening of any spirits, it was ‘must-do’ and everybody wanted to achieve it.

Midwife and cycling enthusiast ​Wendy Macaulay pictured along the route.

“We helped each other out and kept each other motivated.

“It felt surreal to cross the finish line. I felt proud of my achievement and very blessed to have the health to be able to do it.”

Wendy’s “driving force” is her dearly missed son Aaron, who tragically died in a farming accident 12 years ago, when he was just 10.

“Ever since his death, I’ve done a lot in his memory,” the midwife in Daisy Hill revealed.

“Each year he still motivates me to do a challenge and something for charity.

“Especially towards the end of the Celtic Challenge, I felt him very close and it’s so lovely to get these signs.”

Wendy added: “I was counselled at the time Aaron died to do charitable work in his memory, and that it would help me, and it’s very true.

“You feel you are achieving something positive, and you are helping alleviate suffering for somebody because suffering is hard, no matter what form it comes in.”

To date, Wendy’s cycle challenge has raised close to £2,000 for Cure Parkinson’s - and there is still time to donate.

“My initial target was £500 and I have almost £1,900 - and that's very encouraging - it has surpassed my expectations.

“The charity is delighted. There were people with Parkinson’s doing the challenge and they were inspirational - everybody appreciated you being there and raising funds for such a great cause.”

Chronicle readers can support Wendy’s fundraising by visiting: www.justgiving.com/page/wendy-macy-1