Mums speak about their positive experiences with 'Lotus' midwives in Northern Trust
Recently, a special event was held in Causeway Hospital in Coleraine celebrating the success of the Continuity of Midwifery Carer model in the Northern Trust. This holistic approach to maternity care, from pregnancy, through to birth and the post-natal period, is transforming the service and enhancing the experiences of mums-to-be, says the Trust.
Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh commended the innovative work of the Northern Trust: “You have been trail-blazers with this approach, and the last three years have provided a lot of beneficial learning right across Northern Ireland.
“We recognise the benefits of providing this seamless and integrated care, and we know the evidence-based outcomes around this. I am delighted to be here and I want to say congratulations to all of our staff, and to the mums, dads and babies who have joined us today.”
Rachel Chakravarti, Lead Midwife for Continuity of Midwifery Carer within the Northern Trust, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this model of care which is having a hugely successful impact on our women, regardless of their midwifery, obstetric or specialist needs.
“It means they are cared for in a small team of known midwives throughout their pregnancy right through to the early parenting period. A named midwife co-ordinates their care and a known midwife supports them during birth, whether that is in hospital or at home.
“We have been greatly encouraged by the positive experiences of the mums we have looked after to date, with the model proven to deliver safe, personalised and enhanced maternity care.”
Two local mums said: “My anxiety and stress levels were so high until I met with the Lotus team. They made me feel at ease and were always there at the other end of the phone if I needed extra support.” Another new mother said: “I can honestly say if it wasn’t for the help from my Lotus my pregnancy would have been very different. I feel happy to have had such a great team. I would say to anyone expecting a baby please, please consider the Lotus team.”