Two local mums have spoken about their positive experiences under the care of the Lotus team of midwives in the Northern Trust.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recently, a special event was held in Causeway Hospital in Coleraine celebrating the success of the Continuity of Midwifery Carer model in the Northern Trust. This holistic approach to maternity care, from pregnancy, through to birth and the post-natal period, is transforming the service and enhancing the experiences of mums-to-be, says the Trust.

Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh commended the innovative work of the Northern Trust: “You have been trail-blazers with this approach, and the last three years have provided a lot of beneficial learning right across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We recognise the benefits of providing this seamless and integrated care, and we know the evidence-based outcomes around this. I am delighted to be here and I want to say congratulations to all of our staff, and to the mums, dads and babies who have joined us today.”

Northern Trust Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh pictured with representatives of the Lotus team of midwives, Rachel Chakravarti (third, left), Lead Midwife for Continuity of Midwifery Carer and Assistant Director of Women’s Health and Midwifery Caroline Diamond (far right). Credit Northern Trust

Rachel Chakravarti, Lead Midwife for Continuity of Midwifery Carer within the Northern Trust, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this model of care which is having a hugely successful impact on our women, regardless of their midwifery, obstetric or specialist needs.

“It means they are cared for in a small team of known midwives throughout their pregnancy right through to the early parenting period. A named midwife co-ordinates their care and a known midwife supports them during birth, whether that is in hospital or at home.

“We have been greatly encouraged by the positive experiences of the mums we have looked after to date, with the model proven to deliver safe, personalised and enhanced maternity care.”

Advertisement

Advertisement