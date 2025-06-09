Two north coast men who are tackling 12 summits around Ireland to raise awareness of mental health have ticked a further FIVE peaks off their list – in just three days!

In April, Causeway Coast DJs Darran Wallace and Robbie Dani set off on a mission to take their music to ‘new heights’ and raise funds for AWARE charity.

Over six months, the ‘mountaineering music men’ will climb 12 of the highest peaks across the island of Ireland, aiming to raise over £3,000 to support AWARE NI’s vital work.

Just last weekend, they embarked on an unforgettable journey across Ireland, travelling an 804-mile round trip to climb five incredible peaks - Mount Brandon, Carrauntoohil (Ireland’s highest peak), Cnoc Na Toinne, Lyracappul, and Galtymore.

The men said: “This wasn’t just about hiking. It was about hope, resilience, and a commitment to raising both funds and awareness for mental health through AWARE NI.

"Entirely self-funded, this mission reflects our belief that every step counts, not just on the mountains, but in conversations, in communities, and in support for those struggling silently.

"With 7 of our 12 peaks now conquered, we are beyond grateful for every donation so far. But our journey isn’t over. We’re pushing toward our goal of £3,000 and we need your help to get there.”

But this isn’t just a hiking challenge – they will be carrying DJ decks to every summit and performing live sets at the top of each mountain, combining their love for music with a powerful message about mental health.

For both Darran and Robbie, mental health is a cause that resonates deeply. Having witnessed the struggles of those close to them, Darran, in particular, has advocated for mental health for the past three years, supporting AWARE NI through fundraising and events.

"Music has always been my outlet, a way to cope when things get tough and a way to connect with others,” said Darran.

"But mental health struggles don’t always show, and too many people still suffer in silence. This challenge is about more than climbing mountains, it’s about showing that no matter how high the mountain is in front of you, you don’t have to face it alone.

"If we can use music and these climbs to start conversations and remind people that support is out there, then every step will be worth it.”

For Robbie, the challenge also carries personal significance: “We’ve all been in tough situations where it feels like there’s no way out. I have to thank my great friendship network for getting me through those times.”

"I want this challenge to show people that they are stronger than they think, that they can overcome challenges, and that support is always there. I’m especially excited to face my fear of heights and climb the highest peak on the island, which will mark a personal victory.”

To follow Darran and Robbie on their journey or to donate to their cause, please visit: https://aware.enthuse.com/pf/audio-

