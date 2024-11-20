Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re in need of a laugh, then head for Ballymoney Town Hall on Thursday, November 28.

Qualified Laughter Therapist Sabrina Hunter will host a free Laughter Workshop for well-being in the community, in Ballymoney Town Hall.

It will be a chance for people of all ages to come together and try the power of laughter to enhance physical and mental health.

Sabrina says: “I am passionate about raising awareness of how laughter can benefit us in our daily lives and so I've decided to put in this event for the community to de-stress in the run up to Christmas.

The Laughter Workshop will take place in Ballymoney Town Hall. CREDIT SABRINA HUNTER

"Laughter releases endorphins, the body's natural mood elevators. Everybody laughs in the same language,” said Sabrina.

The event runs from 7-8pm and is a unique concept without the use of jokes or humour. Participants can stand or sit during the session.

For further information contact Sabrina via email at [email protected] or call 07842 544 245.