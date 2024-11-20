Need a laugh? Ballymoney to host Laughter Workshop
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Qualified Laughter Therapist Sabrina Hunter will host a free Laughter Workshop for well-being in the community, in Ballymoney Town Hall.
It will be a chance for people of all ages to come together and try the power of laughter to enhance physical and mental health.
Sabrina says: “I am passionate about raising awareness of how laughter can benefit us in our daily lives and so I've decided to put in this event for the community to de-stress in the run up to Christmas.
"Laughter releases endorphins, the body's natural mood elevators. Everybody laughs in the same language,” said Sabrina.
The event runs from 7-8pm and is a unique concept without the use of jokes or humour. Participants can stand or sit during the session.
For further information contact Sabrina via email at [email protected] or call 07842 544 245.