Neo natal unit celebrates the magical bond reading builds between parents and their babies

Lorraine explained how when a baby begins its journey on the New Natal Unit, reading is suggested as a way “to give the parents an occupation, when things can be very medicalised.”

She continued: “A baby can recognise their mum and dad’s voice from 22 weeks, so reading to the baby can automatically lower cortisol levels for baby and mum and is a mutually relaxing time for them.

"Although a parent may initially feel self-conscious about reading, just think of this as being a positive noise for your baby rather than the mechanical noises that surround them whilst on the Unit.”

Baby girl Rhea Smith Forbes with mum Rebecca, dad Kyle and Clinical Specialist Occupational Therapist Lorraine Shaw, Pic credit: SEHSCT

Lorraine said that a ‘book drop box’ will be placed at the entrance to the Maternity Unit for parents to donate any new books to the ward.

“The books have to be new, unfortunately not pre-loved and the box will be there for any of our parents who would like to donate a book that has meant something to them.”

Mum Emily Kaszlej had been gifted Welcome To The World by Lucy Tapper to read to her twin boys Robin and Stanislaw who were born at 33 weeks on February 17.

Emily described reading to her sons as a “really good opportunity to bond.”

Emily reads to her twin boys Robin and Stanislaw Kaszlej. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“The boys can hear our voices and we can also tell them little stories and watch their reactions,” she said. “Reading is a way that we can spend time together. Reading is something that I’m really passionate about and I hope to encourage this with my kids.”

Emily said that the book donation initiative is a “great way to give back to this service who have looked after us so well.”