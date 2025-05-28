A new parkrun is up and ‘running’ along the banks of the River Bann in Coleraine.

Christie parkrun began two weeks ago and is already attracting enthusiastic runners and walkers on a Saturday morning.

parkrun is a free, community 5k event where participants can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

The weekly event takes place each Saturday at 9.30am at Christie Park, 55-65 Strand Rd, Coleraine, BT51 3AB.

Christie parkrun started on May 17 and since then 224 participants have taken part. Why not give it a go!