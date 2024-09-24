Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department of Health has confirmed that new contractors have been appointed for Ballymoney Health Centre and Portstewart Family Practice.

The partners of Ballymoney Family Practice will take on the management of Drs Fannin, Hutchinson & Boyd, Ballymoney Health Centre, with effect from Tuesday, October 1. The two health practices will merge on this date and become one practice.

Dr Johnny Burns & Partners took over the management of Portstewart Family Practice on September 1 this year.

In a statement which was released on Tuesday, September 24, the Department of Health said: “Patients of both Ballymoney Health Centre and Portstewart Family Practice have been informed of the new contractors and will be automatically registered so they do not need to take any action.

"It follows extensive work to identify new GP contractors to take over the practices, following the hand back of the contracts by previous contractors,” the statement concluded.