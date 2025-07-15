New facility at Hollybank named after much-loved former colleague Arlene Stewart

A new facility named in memory of a much-loved former colleague has been officially opened at Hollybank short break unit in Magherafelt.

The Stewart Suite is named after Arlene Stewart, who managed the unit for almost 30 years until 2016, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Hollybank provides short break respite services to adults with learning disabilities, and the development of the Stewart Suite means it now has a dedicated space for service users during times of crisis. It offers access to specialist support and intervention without the need for hospital admission.

Connor Stewart with his wife Roberta at the official opening of the Stewart Suite at Hollybank short break unit. Credit: Supplied

Arlene’s son Connor cut the ribbon at the unveiling event, as service users, their family members and colleagues looked on.

The Northern Trust’s Head of Respite and Supported Living, Angela Reid said: “Arlene dedicated so much to Hollybank during her long association with the unit, and those who knew her will remember her as a passionate, committed and forward thinking manager, with a real focus on the empowerment of service users.

“The concept of the Stewart Suite was something that Arlene had always envisaged and we are very proud to now see this come to fruition.

“We are grateful to Arlene’s family for their support and we hope this gesture will help us all to remember her legacy and her contribution to Hollybank’s ongoing development.”

Connor Stewart cuts the ribbon to officially open the Stewart Suite at Hollybank short break unit. Credit: Supplied

