New health and care hub for Newtownabbey a ‘priority’, Northern Trust board told

Plans for the new facility are expected to be progressed in the next two to three years, it has been stated.

The development was highlighted during a discussion over provision in east Antrim after a £1.2m renovation was approved for Carrickfergus Health Centre.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Martin, Interim Divisional Director of Strategic Development and Business Service, said that the “next on the list is Newtownabbey” with plans expected to “kick off in the next two to three years”.

Whiteabbey Hospital. Pic Google

Recently, a business case was approved for £1.1m maintenance work at Glengormley Community Services Centre, also in Newtownabbey.

Owen Harkin, the Trust’s Director of Finance, told Trust board members that the work to this facility had been identified by Estate Services as a “priority” for backlog maintenance and by service users as needing improvement.

He pointed out that the building was “not Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) accessible” and the roof was “at the end of its life cycle”.

Members were told that the work would “extend the life span of the building”.

He reported that the total capital cost is £1.1m with £230,000 for design costs.

A Northern Health and Social Care Trust spokesperson said: “The Trust is currently developing an outline business case to secure investment for a Health and Care Centre in Newtownabbey. Health and Care Centres (hubs) support the integrated care model set out in the ‘Health and Well-being 2026, Delivering Together’ (2016).

“Following a regional prioritisation exercise, Newtownabbey HCC was considered the next priority within the Trust area and included in the next tranche of the regional Primary Care Infrastructure Development programme, which includes four new hub developments

“The proposed development would provide accommodation for primary care, community and distinct acute services, including treatment, rehabilitation and diagnostic services, across paediatric and adult services. In line with the integrated approach, the business case will explore collaboration opportunities with the community and voluntary sector.

“The location will be identified through the business case process. However, the current draft business case considers current Trust estate in Whiteabbey and Glengormley. ”

The first Health and Care Centre for the Northern Trust area opened at Cushendall Road, Ballymena, in February 2016 at a cost of £25m to provide a “one-stop centre for assessment, treatment and provision of care”.

Services include six GP practices and a pharmacy as well as a mix of acute, primary and community care clinics. It is also a central hub for some Trust-wide services.