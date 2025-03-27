BANBRIDGE Group Practice will be closed on Friday, April 4 and Monday, April 7 to allow engineers on site to install new IT servers and software.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The McNiff Practice will also be closed on Tuesday, April 8.

There will be an emergency line for patients to contact the ‘GP on Call’ with issues that cannot wait until the practice fully re-opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The practice telephone lines will not open until 9am on Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 9 to ensure that the new computer system is live and functional.

Banbridge surgery is updating its clinical IT system.

A surgery spokesperson said: “Our staff are all receiving training on the new system, but we kindly ask for patients to bear with us whilst we are up to speed with the new system.

“The current site for online services (www.patient-services.com) will cease from March 31.

“Patients can re-order their repeat medication by leaving the green slip into the post-box at the surgery or their local pharmacy, or they can phone the surgery on 028 4062 3303 and select option 2 for the repeat prescription service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the beginning of May patients who wish to use online services will need to re-register.

"Details of how to do this will be displayed on our website, Facebook and in practice from May 1.

“Further updates and information will be provided via our website at www.banbridgegroupsurgery.co.uk

“We are trying our best to notify as many patients as possible of the disruption and are hopeful that the new IT system will improve our services.”