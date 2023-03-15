New Lisburn support group set up for adults with severe learning disabilities

A new support group has just been set up in Lisburn for adults with severe learning disabilities.

Sensability is co-founded by Karen Ryan and Vivien Scott, who both have disabled daughters.

Sensibility was formally set up on February 27, 2023 and was launched at a coffee afternoon at Lisburn Adult Resource Centre (LARC) on March 6.

Speaking at the launch, Karen and Vivien said: “We want the best possible lives for our daughters as they progress into adulthood. This is why we have set up Sensability to support them and other adults with learning disabilities.

Karen Ryan, Nicola Parker and Vivien Scott at the launch of the Support Group

“Our coffee afternoon today includes a one stop shop that we hope will have been of benefit to carers and clients of LARC alike. We have had Citizens Advice, Atlas Women, Direct Payments, Food Bank and Autonomie, Choice Housing and Resurgam Healthy Living Centre in attendance.

“We would also thank Alderman Amanda Grehan for enlisting the local groups who were on hand to give advice to parents and carers.

"We plan to have coffee mornings where folk can get together with likeminded people. This is so important, as we all know how isolated and excluded you can feel as a carer.

“To be born with a severe learning disability is to live your whole life at a disadvantage. Therefore, people with severe learning disabilities are surely the most vulnerable people in society. They should be nurtured, protected, encouraged, and respected.

Karen Ryan with Alderman Amanda Grehan at the launch of the Support Group

“It is so important as a constituted group (soon to be a charity) that we not only engage with carers but also the community. This is to develop a better awareness and understanding of those with severe learning disabilities.

“Aside from organizing events, initiatives and fundraising we will be engaging with other forums and statutory bodies, working on policies and best practice. We are keen to purse how statutory provision can be improved.

“Setting up a charity is a huge and daunting task but when there is a need we have to do something. We would welcome any help no matter how large or small and ideas for fundraising or other initiatives.