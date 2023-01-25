New location for Day Clinical Centre at Dungannon’s South Tyrone Hospital

The Day Clinical Centre has relocated to its new purpose built location on E Floor at South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon.

A spokesperson for the Southern Trust said the aim of the Day Clinical Centre is to prevent unnecessary hospital patient admissions and a range of procedures are available including blood and iron transfusions, intravenous biologic treatments and venesections in addition to a range of other treatments.

The centre has a combination of beds and treatment chairs and one single side room and has the capacity to treat up to 17 patients at a time.

Louise Devlin, Head of Service for Gastroenterology, Rheumatology, Neurology, Diabetes and Endocrine Medicine and Unscheduled Care said: “We’re delighted to be finally moved into our new purpose built Unit. The Day Clinical Centre can offer advanced care and treatment to people with different and complex conditions including MS, IBD (Inflammatory Bowel disease) and inflammatory arthritis.

The Day Clinical Centre team based in South Tyrone Hospital.

“This new unit gives our patients comfortable and spacious surroundings while ensuring a safe and supportive environment.”

Charlotte-Anne Wells, Interim Assistant Director of Medicine – Acute Services added: “Our Day Clinical Centre in South Tyrone Hospital has a team of dedicated staff led by Sister Sarah Hislop who are committed to ensuring a high standard of care to our service users and we are very proud of the team for their patience and flexibility during this refurbishment and relocation.

“This upgrade to the centre means that we have up-to-date facilities that will only enhance the treatment and experience of all our patients.”

