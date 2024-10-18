New name but same vision for Causeway Coast and Glens mental health charity named after Coleraine man Zachary Geddis
The Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust was launched in October 2017 on what would have been Zachary’s 21st birthday.
Zachary died through suicide leaving behind a devastated family and community. The Trust was launched in his memory to help others suffering from mental health problems to reach out and be helped in a safe and supportive environment.
At a recent board meeting, which took place on September 30, the board took the decision to change the name to The Zachary Trust to ensure that the organisational message was easy to follow.
Yasmin Geddis, the founder and previous Head of Service of the charity, has now been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Zachary Geddis Trust.
The Trust also welcomed new board members, including Martin McFadden as Chairperson, Louise Geddis as Vice Chair, Lorraine Kirkpatrick as Secretary, Stephanie Greenwood as Treasurer and Joel Heggarty as the Community Outreach Officer.
Yasmin Geddis said: “I am delighted and honoured to accept the position of CEO at the recently renamed Zachary Geddis Trust. This is a role that I have waited for seven years to undertake and it is probably one of the proudest moments of my life.
“Beginning as a one-woman advocacy and campaigning organisation in 2017, run from my spare room, to servicing over 200 clients each month, through counselling, mentoring, therapy groups and programmes, it has been a journey which has had highs and lows.
“We made the decision to change the name of the organisation to the Zachary Geddis Trust to represent the established legacy which the name of Zachary Geddis now exemplifies in the community and the proactive service and client driven organisation that we have evolved into.
“Our evolution to this point is certainly one of the highs of our journey, but it is just the start of some big changes coming this month!”
The Zachary Geddis Trust is introducing new services towards the end of 2024, including an eight-week Substance and Alcohol Recovery Programme and piloting a Couples Counselling service.
For further information visit www.zgbtst.org