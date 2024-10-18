Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mental health charity formed in memory of a young Coleraine man has announced its new name on the seventh anniverary of its formation.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust was launched in October 2017 on what would have been Zachary’s 21st birthday.

Zachary died through suicide leaving behind a devastated family and community. The Trust was launched in his memory to help others suffering from mental health problems to reach out and be helped in a safe and supportive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a recent board meeting, which took place on September 30, the board took the decision to change the name to The Zachary Trust to ensure that the organisational message was easy to follow.

Yasmin Geddis, the founder and previous Head of Service of the charity, has now been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Zachary Geddis Trust. CREDIT TONI HARKNESS

Yasmin Geddis, the founder and previous Head of Service of the charity, has now been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Zachary Geddis Trust.

The Trust also welcomed new board members, including Martin McFadden as Chairperson, Louise Geddis as Vice Chair, Lorraine Kirkpatrick as Secretary, Stephanie Greenwood as Treasurer and Joel Heggarty as the Community Outreach Officer.

Yasmin Geddis said: “I am delighted and honoured to accept the position of CEO at the recently renamed Zachary Geddis Trust. This is a role that I have waited for seven years to undertake and it is probably one of the proudest moments of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beginning as a one-woman advocacy and campaigning organisation in 2017, run from my spare room, to servicing over 200 clients each month, through counselling, mentoring, therapy groups and programmes, it has been a journey which has had highs and lows.

“We made the decision to change the name of the organisation to the Zachary Geddis Trust to represent the established legacy which the name of Zachary Geddis now exemplifies in the community and the proactive service and client driven organisation that we have evolved into.

“Our evolution to this point is certainly one of the highs of our journey, but it is just the start of some big changes coming this month!”

The Zachary Geddis Trust is introducing new services towards the end of 2024, including an eight-week Substance and Alcohol Recovery Programme and piloting a Couples Counselling service.

For further information from www.zgbtst.org