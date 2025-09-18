New production opening honest conversation about suicide and grief comes to Coleraine
Forever & Ever, written and produced by Jonathan Burgess, seeks to engage entire communities and create space for meaningful, honest conversation.
Set in a mortuary, the one-act drama centres on a final, imagined conversation between a woman and a young man who has taken his own life.
Jennifer is the mortuary make-up artist, preparing the body of a young man, John. During the preparation, John's spirit awakens, not physically, but in a liminal space between life and death.
Whilst the play addresses themes related to suicide and self-harm, organisers have confirmed that it contains no graphic scenes or inappropriate language.
Post-show learning resources will also be available to help schools and youth audiences reflect on the themes safely and constructively.
The production, which is free to attend as part of a Northern Ireland-wide tour, will be performed at the Northern Regional College, Coleraine, on Tuesday, September 30 at 7pm.
The play’s creator, Mr Burgess, explained: “In writing Forever & Ever, I aimed to create a much-needed space for conversations often left unsaid, drawing from my own understanding of the grief and confusion that can accompany profound loss.
"The play doesn't seek to explain suicide, but rather to gently explore its impact on those left behind and the unspoken regrets of a life cut short. It’s a quiet, hopeful piece about finding a way to hold on to love and memory, even in the face of immense sorrow.”
The play is advised for audiences aged 16 and over. Booking information is available at: www.blueeagleproductions.co.uk/forever-ever