Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust board has expressed concern after the development of a new £143m mental health facility has ground to a halt.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The issue was highlighted at a meeting of the Trust board at Antrim Hospital on Thursday morning.

Dr Petra Corr, divisional director of mental health, learning disability and community well-being, said: “We have been working through a very significant period of planning to bring us to the end of stage three. I have to advise at this point that we should have been moving on to stage four.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Corr explained: “At this point, our plan and the proposal around the timeline of the building was that we would be receiving the building for commission on 31 December 2029 which is a delay already. We do not have the funding at this point in time to continue on to stage four.”

A 134-bed development is being planned by the Trust. Pic provided by Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Dr Corr noted the “vulnerability of the project” adding that, as a result of the delay, she could not give an assurance on the project. However, she reported that although finances are “in a challenging position,”, it has not been “formally paused”.

Planning permission for Birch Hill Mental Health Centre, at Bush Road, in Antrim was approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council last June. At the time, it was expected to be completed by late 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 134-bed development is being planned by the Trust to replace the existing Holywell Hospital in the town. The proposed new facility will also replace the Ross Thomson Unit, an 18-bed acute admission ward at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine.

External landscaping and gardens are proposed as part of the unit. Pic provided by Northern Health and Social Care Trust

The planned construction will comprise treatment wards, staff and visitor facilities, management and operational spaces, health and well-being facilities, external landscaping and gardens, car parking and servicing facilities.

Ground-floor en-suite rooms for patients have been designed to give direct access to safe outdoor space and facilitating ease of movement between departments. Links to nature and views towards the neighbouring countryside have been prioritised, to ensure the best possible environment to support recovery.

Glenn Houston, a non-executive Trust board member, described the current position as “disappointing, considering this has been through the board on many occasions” and there has already been “significant outlay committed to the project”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugely Disappointing

“It would be hugely disappointing if we were to experience a long delay. I would urge the delay to be as short as possible. It would be hugely disappointing for the population of this Trust if we were not able to provide it.”

Mr Houston also stated: “Holywell remains a huge cost for us to maintain.” He indicated that this cost would amount to £28m “over the coming years to remain open”.

Meanwhile, no decision has been taken yet on the future of the Holywell Hospital premises which accommodate up to 400 staff members. It is a listed building which the Trust has a responsibility to maintain.

Holywell Hospital was built in 1898 to accommodate 1,000 patients with three ‘Tobernaveen’ wards opening in the 1950s. Holywell Hospital has approximately 116 acute in-patient beds.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter