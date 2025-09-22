New sensory room officially opened at South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon

A new sensory room has officially opened at South Tyrone Hospital to support patients with learning disabilities as they prepare for dental surgery.

The Sunflower Room has been created by transforming a former storeroom into a bright and calming space. Equipped with dim lights, fidget toys, less noise and fewer staff, it offers patients a safe environment to relax before going into theatre.

Noelle McGlone, Day Procedures Clinical Sister said: “Arriving into a busy, standard clinical waiting room, can often be off putting for our patients with a learning disability. The Sunflower room was created after a discussion during a staff meeting on how we could improve patient experiences for this particular group of service users.

“After visiting other areas that had developed similar sensory rooms, I felt inspired to see just how much this could change a patient’s experience during their time with us.”

Maura McCarthy, Theatre Manager said: “The Sunflower Room gives patients a chance to pause, relax, and feel reassured and hopefully contribute to a more successful and positive dental journey. Noelle’s vision and hard work along with the estates team has made this a calming and safe environment for both the patients and their families.”

The project was delivered through one of the charitable funds within the Trust. Jan McGuiness Interim Director Surgery and Clinical Services: “Congratulations to our surgical and estates team, this project really reflects the Trust’s commitment to enhancing patient experience and ensuring that care is inclusive, compassionate, and responsive to individual needs."