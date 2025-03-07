New service launched at Ulster Hospital in a bid to tackle waiting times

A new paediatric Ophthalmology Squint Service is helping to reduce waiting lists and improve the lives of children in the South Eastern Trust.

Based at the Ulster Hospital and in partnership with the Belfast Trust, the new service provides essential surgery to correct squints in children.

Squints occur when a child's eye turns either inwards or outwards, due to an imbalance in the six muscles that control eye movement. This condition can affect vision, depth perception and confidence, making early intervention crucial.

Welcoming the new service, South Eastern Trust, Director of Surgery, Elective, Maternity & Paediatrics, Maggie Parks said: "The launch of the new Paediatric Ophthalmology Squint Service at the Ulster Hospital is a significant step forward in enhancing specialist eye care for children in our community.

The Paediatric Ophthalmology Team at the Ulster Hospital are delighted that the new squint service has helped to tackle waiting lists. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"This service will provide timely diagnosis and treatment, reducing waiting times and ensuring young patients receive the best possible care closer to home. We are proud to offer this vital service, which will make a real difference in the lives of children and their families."

Ulster Hospital Theatre Manager, Donna Healey, highlighted the importance of the new service in reducing waiting times.

She explained: "There was a considerable waiting list for squint correction surgery so we established this service.

"We now run a dedicated squint surgery list every Friday morning, treating two to three patients each session.

Donna Healey (Theatre Manager, South Eastern Trust), Kate Shirley (Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmic Surgeon, Belfast Trust), and Dr Paul Foley (Consultant Anaesthetist, South Eastern Trust) are pleased with the impact the new service has had. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"This initiative has been instrumental in reducing waiting times for children in need of this procedure." Explaining the benefits of surgery, Belfast Trust, Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmic Surgeon, Kate Shirley, stated: "Squint surgery is a necessary procedure that allows us to either strengthen or weaken a muscle, helping to realign the eyes cosmetically and functionally for the child. "Restoring the natural eye position can make a significant difference in a child's confidence and overall well-being." Parents have expressed their relief and gratitude for the service, as it allows their children to receive treatment locally as quickly as possible.

"The surgeries we have performed so far have shown excellent results," Donna Healey added.

"We are committed to continuously improving this service and ensuring children receive the care they need.

"It is a superb addition to our paediatric ophthalmology service."