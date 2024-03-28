Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is part of a £1.8 million investment into urgent and ambulatory care at the site.

The new surgical ambulatory unit will help reduce hospital admissions and attendances at Emergency Departments, says the Trust. Ambulatory units treat patients who need medical assessment, diagnostics and/or treatment without having to go to an Emergency Department or spending a night in hospital.

Speaking during a visit to the Causeway Hospital, Minister Swann said: “The strategic vision for Causeway sets out a commitment to develop urgent and ambulatory pathways, which include emergency surgery pathways. With this in mind, I welcome the Trust bringing this service enhancement to emergency surgical pathways for patients.

Jennifer Welsh, Chief Executive of the Northern Trust pictured with Health Minister Robin Swann at the newly opened Causeway Hospital Ambulatory Unit. CREDIT NORTHERN TRUST

“I know there has been considerable and ongoing public and media interest in the future of Causeway Hospital, and this unit is one step towards a service model that provides responsive, effective and safe services that meet the needs of the local population.”

Jennifer Welsh, Chief Executive of the Northern Trust said: “Over the last decade we have seen an increase in same day emergency care. In Antrim Area Hospital, our Emergency Surgical Unit has been able to assess and treat 90% of patients on the same day, helping to reduce admissions and preventing people from having to join an elective surgery waiting list. We passionately believe there are opportunities to develop and enhance our Causeway site, growing same day emergency care, elective and cancer services.”

In the last 12 months, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust has also invested £1.2m into a solar energy project, and a further £1m in the form of a new state-of-the-art CT scanner. Plans are also underway to introduce an MRI scanner at Causeway in the near future.

