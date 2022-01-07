New Year brings baby joy to Lisburn couple

Jesse Holdsworth with proud big brother Harry

Jesse arrived at exactly 00:01 on 1 January 2022, weighing 8lb 10oz in the Lagan Valley Midwifery Led Unit.

Proud parents Holly and Steven were delighted to meet their beautiful baby boy so soon into the New Year and thanked the staff at the unit for their care throughout the birthing process.

Holly said, “We would like to take the opportunity to extend our immense gratitude to all the staff at Lagan Valley Midwifery Led Unit who both assisted in the arrival of our baby boy, and provided care afterwards. We were delighted to have Jesse make a safe entrance into the world, but this was made all the more special when he was born at the stroke of midnight, to the sound of the first New Year’s fireworks. The fact that Jesse is Northern Ireland’s first baby of 2022 is icing on the cake, and it is certainly a New Year celebration that we will never forget!”

