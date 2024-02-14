Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jean Frecknall was found to be anaemic in the summer of 2020 after a blood test.

It was following this routine procedure that her life was to change and her cancer was located.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean explained: “Thankfully, my GP noted I shouldn’t typically be anaemic at my stage of life and referred me for investigations. I felt completely normal, apart from what I’d describe as occasional heartburn, which I’d had for quite some time and wasn’t too concerned about.

Jean and Steve Frecknall. (Pic: Contributed).

“From there, an endoscope showed I’d a tumour at the junction of my oesophagus and my stomach, which of course was a shock. Ultimately treatment would involve chemotherapy followed by surgery.”

Although she had received the shock news, Jean’s first concerns were about her husband Steve, an amputee, and her daughter Emma, who has Spina Bifida.

Jean stated: “My first thought was about them and how an illness like mine would impact on my ability to care for Emma. Thankfully I was able to seek immediate practical help through the support of social care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"To anyone who, like me, finds themselves facing cancer as a carer, definitely prioritise your health.

"I know I deliberated going for further tests at the start because I really didn’t want to disrupt things for Emma and Steve. But now I think, what if I hadn’t? My story would be very different, as would theirs.”

Detailing her treatment and recovery, Jean said: “The main side effect I had from chemotherapy was fatigue and I’d some complications after surgery that thankfully were treatable.

"I remember a consultant saying I could expect to take a full year to recover and they were right. In saying that, I now feel quite normal. I can eat a reasonable sized meal and the experience is almost fading into the background of my mind as I go about more or less living my normal life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’d say to anyone facing this illness, there is support out there and having a charity like OG Cancer NI is great.

"You can meet people who understand the illness and can swap stories with you about what you’ve all been through. I’d also say be patient in your recovery. It’s easier said than done but it really does take time to feel close to your old self again – realising that this phase is normal, is good to know.”

Offering encouragement to anyone who receives a cancer diagnosis, Jean added: "I’m volunteering once a month with the OG Cancer information stand at Belfast City Hospital. There’s life during and after cancer. I think it’s important people hear that.”

Highlighting the symptoms people should be aware of, Helen Setterfield MBE, Chair of OG Cancer NI commented: “OG cancers have a poor survival rate because all too often, the warning signs aren’t recognised and are overlooked.

Advertisement

Advertisement