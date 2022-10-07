NI Ultimate DJ’s to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance

The events are sponsored by Baird Sound Systems and will take place on Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19 at the Atlantic Bar, Portrush.

The weekend of events will be the first of their kind and will see performances from both local and international DJs such a DJ Hammy B, DJ Muza J, DJ Tegula, X-Ray and many many more.

Doors will open at 8pm and the team of DJs are asking for a minimum donation of £10 per person.

John Murray aka DJ Muza J from NI Ultimate DJ’s said: “We would like to encourage everyone in the Northern Ireland to get behind our epic event, as it’s sure to be an amazing weekend! We have some amazing DJs performing and fantastic support from the local community, including the Atlantic Bar.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for facilitating our unique event. We are asking for a minimum of £10 donation at the door and will be putting on an amazing show for everyone in attendance.

"As we are all road users, we never know quite know when you will need the assistance of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service team and I appreciate the value this lifesaving service can bring to areas with extended travel times, for specialist emergency care.”