North Antrim MLA Robin Swann has supported calls for a dedicated fund for Northern Ireland to help families cover some of the costs of having a child in hospital.

The Ulster Unionist MLA and former Stormont Health Minister spoke at the launch of an important report at Parliament Buildings, which found many parents had to give up work to look after their child whilst in hospital.

Assembly Member Swann said: “I know from my own experience what it’s like to be a parent of a child in hospital. Whilst parents in that situation know their children are getting the best possible care, it’s still an incredibly stressful and worrying experience.

“A child’s stay in hospital can span anything from a day or two right up to many weeks and whilst some parents may be lucky enough to have very supportive employers, sometimes a paid leave of absence isn’t always possible.

Professor Nichola Rooney, Chair of Children’s Heartbeat Trust, along with North Antrim UUP MLA and former Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann. Credit: Robin Swann

“The last thing a parent of a sick child should have to worry about is whether they can even afford to take some time away from work. The research published recently demonstrated that there were huge financial implications of having a child in hospital and many parents have really struggled to afford it. Between accommodation and loss of earnings, many parents are out of pocket hundreds of pounds each day.