North Antrim MLA, Sian Mulholland, recently attended the official launch of a photography exhibition delivered by Diabetes UK Northern Ireland, in partnership with Belfast Exposed.

Pictured at the launch of the photography exhibition ‘Type 1 Through the Lens’ is Diabetes UK Chief Executive, Colette Marshall, Belfast Exposed CEO Deidre Robb, MLA Sian Mulholland, and Diabetes UK Assistant Director for Local Impact, Tina McCrossan. Credit Justin Kernoghan

Opened to the public on World Diabetes Day (November 14), ‘Type 1 Through the Lens’ captured the views of children and young people living with type 1 diabetes and was carefully created by members of the charity’s Northern Ireland youth programme ‘Our Lives Our Voices’.

At the launch, the young people were joined by friends and family, local representatives, Diabetes UK staff, healthcare professionals and members of the wider diabetes community from across the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the launch, Diabetes UK Assistant Director for Local Impact, Tina McCrossan, said: “It was such a privilege to see the young people truly in their element as they showcased their fantastic pieces of work to guests throughout the evening. They have worked incredibly hard on this project over recent months and produced some really beautiful and thought-provoking pieces.

“In viewing the artwork, it was really striking to see that no two pieces were the same. We had a beautiful collection of images that captured the importance of different perspectives, and that people will have their own unique experiences or interpretations of life with diabetes.

“This project was a really exciting milestone for the ‘Our Lives Our Voices’ programme and truly brought to life the key focus of this work where we provide young people with the right support and a medium to explore their creativity, grow in confidence and have their voice heard. We look forward to seeing this project develop further in the future."

MLA Sian Mulholland said: “I was delighted to attend the launch of 'Type 1 Through the Lens' exhibition. Not only was it enjoyable to see the creative outputs of the young people and hear about what skills they learned from the photography programme, it was also very moving to be offered an insight into the lived experience of young people with type 1 diabetes through their images.

Advertisement

Advertisement