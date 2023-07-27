Ulster Unionist MLA and former Health Minister Robin Swann was speaking after a visit to the Compass Advocacy Network (CAN) Farm and Centre on the Lislagan Road in Ballymoney.
During his visit, Mr Swann had discussions with the team, gaining deeper insights into their initiatives and also the current challenges that budget uncertainty brings to both the organisation and its service users.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expressing his admiration for the organisation's work, Mr Swann reaffirmed his support for Compass Advocacy Network, saying: “I recognise the significance of their efforts in providing essential services to the community which it supports.
"The Compass Advocacy Network Farm and Centre serves as a beacon of hope for individuals seeking personal growth and fulfilment. With a focus on sustainability and community support, the organisation's impact resonates far beyond its premises.
"I am deeply inspired by the transformative work done by Compass Advocacy Network. As a former Health Minister and MLA, I remain committed to supporting their mission to create an inclusive and empowering environment for all," said Mr Swann.
The visit to the Lislagan Road facility provided Mr. Swann with a first-hand understanding of the positive impact of their therapeutic programmes and the dedication of the staff and volunteers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Based in Ballymoney, CAN work throughout the Causeway area with premises in Ballymoney, Ballymena, Coleraine and Ballycastle. Their mission is to create a group for informed and empowered individuals to enable them to have the same fulfilling and creative opportunities as others.