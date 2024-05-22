Dr Jonathan White decided to mark his 40th birthday and his tenth anniversary since first experiencing symptoms to support the charity that has redefined his life with MS, by cycling from his home town in Bushmills, leaving on May 9, to Brighton, where he arrives on May 18.

Dr White’s challenge was not just a personal milestone but a beacon of hope and possibility for the 130,000 people living with MS in the UK. He said: “I wanted to prove to myself and our community that a completely average 40-year-old, living with MS for the best part of a decade, can challenge himself physically and mentally, and achieve something just a little bit special.”

His journey culminated in the delivery of a bottle of award-winning Bushmills Whiskey to Overcoming MS President and Founder, Linda Bloom, at the Brighton and Hove Albion stadium. Linda Bloom, who also has MS, is married to the owner of Brighton and Hove Albion football club, Tony Bloom, and Dr White is also an ardent Seagulls fan.

Overcoming MS President and Founder Linda Bloom, said: “This was such a meaningful challenge for Jonny to undertake. It will shine a positive light on living with MS, giving hope and optimism to people with MS and their families, seeing what is possible after an MS diagnosis."

As Medical Advisor to Overcoming MS, Dr White’s commitment extends beyond personal achievement. He said: “It’s hard to put into words what Overcoming MS means to me. In the darkest of times, it was a beacon of real hope and the path for me to follow, giving me the very best odds of living a full and healthy life with MS. I haven’t looked back since.”

Dr Jonathan White is an Obstetrician and Gynecologist at the Causeway Hospital, Coleraine and has a special interest in early pregnancy and recurrent pregnancy loss. In April 2022 Jonathan was awarded “Doctor of the Year” at the inaugural Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Awards.

To donate, please visit his Just Giving page Jonathan White.

1 . NEWS Dr Jonathan White. Photo: WHITE ROSE PR