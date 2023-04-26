North Coast based author, pro-surfer and Darkness into Light 2023 ambassador Al Mennie will surf 154 waves from sunset to sunrise on a single night as part of this year’s Darkness into Light.

The challenge will take place in May off the North Antrim coast and will raise much needed funds for 14 local mental health charities across Northern Ireland.

Now in its 14th year, Darkness into Light, an annual fundraising event organised by Pieta, and proudly sponsored by Electric Ireland will return this year on Saturday May 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People are invited to sign up and take part in one of the 16 organised walks or to run, cycle or swim or even undertake a special challenge.

Al Mennie

Speaking on his challenge, Al said: “Surfing has always been my escape. Some people walk, run, cycle and that is their thing. For me it has always been surfing. I have been surfing since I was a child in the 80’s and it has got me through some dark times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The European Commission estimate that in 2018, 56,000 people took their own life which equates to 154 people a day. So, I will be riding lots and lots of small waves in order to surf 154 waves through the hours of darkness but also to focus people’s minds on that incredibly high number of people dying by suicide and the numbers of families this impacts daily.

“I will never forget the shock and weight of feeling in the air when, as a little boy, I was told that a friend of the family’s teenage child, not much older than me, had taken his own life. At the time, I don’t think anyone suspected that this might happen, but it did.

"This and the many other instances of suicide are the reasons why I am keen to raise both awareness and funds for suicide prevention through the Darkness into Light Campaign which makes a huge impact year on year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al Mennie