Ever Unique Productions, an educational theatre company for young people aged 12-19, teamed up with ASCERT to raise awareness on drug and alcohol related harm.
They arranged a variety of fundraising events leading up to their performances including coffee mornings, a table quiz and a gala fundraising night to raise awareness and vital funds in support of the charity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ballymoney woman Martina McAfee is a director of the company, along with Hannah Reilly.
In the run up to the performances of the play “I love you Mum, I promise I won’t die” at Antrim Courthouse and Portrush Town Hall, ASCERT delivered drug and alcohol awareness training to the young actors and provided signposting and advice to theatre goers at each showing.
The group presented their fundraising total of £1,417 to ASCERT Chief Executive Gary McMichael saying that they were delighted to have been able to support a local charity.
Hannah Reilly said: “We chose to partner with ASCERT because we are very aware of the need to educate all young people about the harm caused by alcohol and drug misuse. We are delighted to have been able to give back and support ASCERT’s work through our fundraising events and raise awareness of the issues surrounding addiction.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
ASCERT CEO Gary McMichael said: “Not only did these young people learn about the harm caused by alcohol and drugs, they have highlighted these issues in their local communities through the performances of the play and with all their awareness raising.
“Even if only one person reconsiders their choices around substances, then that has made a positive difference and is ultimately what ASCERT exists for. We welcome the opportunity to partner with any organisation, school or group to raise awareness on alcohol and drugs and would ask anyone considering supporting a local charity to get in touch with us for a chat about how we could work together to make positive change happen.”