The Irish premiere of a play, inspired by a teenager who lost his life to drugs, motivated a local youth drama group to organise a series of fundraising events to help raise funds for alcohol and drug charity ASCERT.

Ever Unique Productions, an educational theatre company for young people aged 12-19, teamed up with ASCERT to raise awareness on drug and alcohol related harm.

They arranged a variety of fundraising events leading up to their performances including coffee mornings, a table quiz and a gala fundraising night to raise awareness and vital funds in support of the charity.

Ballymoney woman Martina McAfee is a director of the company, along with Hannah Reilly.

Ever Unique Productions Youth Drama Group with ASCERT’s Chief Executive Gary McMichael

In the run up to the performances of the play “I love you Mum, I promise I won’t die” at Antrim Courthouse and Portrush Town Hall, ASCERT delivered drug and alcohol awareness training to the young actors and provided signposting and advice to theatre goers at each showing.

The group presented their fundraising total of £1,417 to ASCERT Chief Executive Gary McMichael saying that they were delighted to have been able to support a local charity.

Hannah Reilly said: “We chose to partner with ASCERT because we are very aware of the need to educate all young people about the harm caused by alcohol and drug misuse. We are delighted to have been able to give back and support ASCERT’s work through our fundraising events and raise awareness of the issues surrounding addiction.”

ASCERT CEO Gary McMichael said: “Not only did these young people learn about the harm caused by alcohol and drugs, they have highlighted these issues in their local communities through the performances of the play and with all their awareness raising.