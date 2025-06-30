The Northern Health and Social Care Trust board has approved a business case worth almost £700,000 for home lifts.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal was presented to members at a meeting in Antrim Hospital on Thursday (June 26). Presenting the business case, Paddy Graffin, director of infrastructure, said the facility would enable service users to remain living in their own home and the purchase of home lifts, at a cost of £688k, was in the plan for this year.

Trust board chair Anne O’Reilly said household lifts would “significantly improve the quality of life of individuals and should not go unnoticed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the board noted: “The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has a duty to provide home lifts to service users in privately-owned/rented properties. Provision includes stair lifts, both straight and curved, platform lifts for external access, through floor lifts and overhead tracking hoists.

Antrim Area Hospital. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“Home lifts are provided to enable service users to access first floor/upstairs facilities in the home, in circumstances where suitable arrangements cannot be made on ground floor level.

“The Trust also provides overhead tracking hoists to help facilitate carers’ management of complex disability where manual handling risks are identified. Access to/from and within the home is an essential component of enabling older and disabled people to remain and be cared for in their own home.

“The purchase of home lifts facilitates the attainment of statutory responsibility. It promotes independence and quality of life for service users. It allows carers to be supported to manage service users in an appropriate environment with access to all necessary equipment.”

The Department of Health has a target of 16 weeks from point of identification of need to home lift and/or overhead hoist being provided.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter