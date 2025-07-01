The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service has issued an urgent call for donors of O Negative blood.

In a social media post, the service confirmed that it currently has less than three days of O Negative blood in stock.

"Walk-ins welcome at Belfast Headquarters for O Negative donors,” NIBTS added.

"Please support our hospitals, support those people in need - give blood. Every donation saves three lives.”

The NIBTS is responsible for the collection, testing and distribution of over 55,000 blood donations each year.