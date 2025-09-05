Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) recently took a group of 44 people, including parents, local health professionals, and NICLT representatives, to Disneyland Paris.

The trip was carefully organised to ensure a safe and stress-free experience, supported by doctors and nurses from Causeway Hospital, NICLT General Manager Fiona Williamson, and board member Anna Kayes.

This initiative provides families with the opportunity to take a break from the daily challenges of managing serious health conditions and instead create joyful, lasting memories.

One of the children on the trip was five-year-old Eva Christie from Ballymoney.

Eva has cerebral palsy, which developed after a hypoxic brain injury during a routine procedure at just eight weeks old.

Speaking prior to their departure for Disneyland Paris, her mum, Kristina, said: “We are so excited Eva has been given this very special opportunity to go to Disneyland. We would like to thank her Community Children’s Nurses for putting her name forward and the NI Children to Lapland Trust for making this possible. We will be forever grateful for the special memories we hope to make.”

Chairman Colin Barkley highlighted the importance of such trips: “We are committed to giving these incredible children and their families the chance to create unforgettable memories.

"Thanks to the generosity of our donors, fundraisers, and corporate partners, including The Bushmills Inn, WineFlair, C-Tec (NI), Glens of Antrim Potatoes, CosyRoof, Bells of Crossgar, Energystore, and Mango Contact Centre, we’ve been able to expand our reach and offer this wonderful experience.

Colin added: “From the feedback we received, the trip to Disneyland Paris was an outstanding success despite the cancellation of our return flight, which required an additional night in a Paris airport hotel.

"The charity team was on hand to ensure that everyone felt fully supported. The strong bonds formed during the trip became clear, as parents, children, and our administrative and medical teams worked together to minimise the inconvenience.”

1 . NEWS Gemma and Paul Cullen with daughter Willow (4) from Balnamore, Ballymoney. Photo: DECLAN ROUGHAN

2 . NEWS Myla Donaghey (10) from Coleraine. Photo: DECLAN ROUGHAN

3 . NEWS Kristina and Nigel Christie with son Leighton and daughter Eva from Ballymoney. Photo: DECLAN ROUGHAN