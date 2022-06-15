Northern Ireland Emergency Consultant appointed nationally to Chief Examiner role

Ms Jill Stafford, Consultant in Emergency Medicine within the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust, based in the Ulster Hospital, has been appointed to this prestigious position.

The Chief Examiner is responsible for all aspects of the Royal College’s examinations and to safeguard the high reputation of the College. The role will involve chairing the Examinations Sub-committee and ensuring the compliance of the Terms of Reference in developing, setting, monitoring and reviewing all aspects of the MRCEM and FRCEM examinations. Jill will also provide an oversight and support the conduct, design and quality assurance of the College’s suite of examinations.

Looking to the challenges ahead, Jill stated: “I am very privileged to be appointed to this national role of Chief Examiner. I want to ensure there is an excellence maintained in the delivery of Emergency Medicine through the examination process, which will benefit not only candidates, but in the delivery of care to the patients we care for.”