Northern Ireland Hospice: Family and friends of David McKeen raise £2000 for charity in his memory

Family and friends of the late David McKeen have raised £2000 for the Northern Ireland Hospice.
By Helena McManus
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:33 GMT
Lynsey and Amy McKeen, the wife and daughter of the late David McKeen, pictured with David's sister-in-law Judith Taylor and some of his friends, presenting a cheque for £2000 to Kay McDowell and Roma Brown of the Larne Hospice Support Group.  Missing from the photo is David's other daughter Alice who was unable to attend. Photo: Larne Hospice Support GroupLynsey and Amy McKeen, the wife and daughter of the late David McKeen, pictured with David's sister-in-law Judith Taylor and some of his friends, presenting a cheque for £2000 to Kay McDowell and Roma Brown of the Larne Hospice Support Group.  Missing from the photo is David's other daughter Alice who was unable to attend. Photo: Larne Hospice Support Group
The fantastic total was raised during the ‘Tipsy Tea Party’ at Larne Rugby Club in August.

The event was held in memory of David on the first anniversary of his passing, to thank the charity for the care he received during his time in Hospice and the support that was given to his family.

The Hospice provides specialist palliative care for babies, children and adults living with life-limiting illnesses across Northern Ireland.

