The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has advised patients to assume that their appointments have been cancelled due to the public sector strike on Thursday (January 18) unless they are contacted by the Trust directly.

The Trust says it is expecting “widespread disruption to our services as a result of the planned industrial action by a number of Trade Unions on Thursday". It added that while it was working with Trade Unions to protect urgent and emergency care, all areas of health and social care will be affected.

The Trust said: “Our message to patients and service users is that you should assume your appointment is cancelled unless you are contacted by the Trust to advise otherwise.

Disruption due to industrial action includes the postponement of 748 outpatient appointments and 110 diagnostic appointments. A total of 63 daycase appointments across the Trust have been postponed as well as six inpatient appointments.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has issued advice for patients across its sites ahead of Thursday's strike. Credit NI World

The Mid Ulster Minor Injuries Unit will be closed until 1pm, all Adult Centres will be closed and all Day Centres will be closed. The industrial action will have an impact on GP treatment rooms, district nursing, hospital diversion nursing team, recovery service, occupational therapy.

In respect of services for children and young people, there will be an impact on Speech and Language therapy, transport, family support reviews, family visits, social work visits, and residential short breaks.

Paediatric and Women’s Services will see an impact on paediatric ambulatory service, midwifery, maternity services, health visiting, public health nursing, including school nurses.