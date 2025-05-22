Emergency surgery is to move away from Causeway Hospital, the Northern Health Trust Board has said.

In a statement released after a meeting in the Braid Centre in Ballymena on Thursday, May 22, the Board said it had approved “a recommendation on the future delivery of its general surgery service”.

Members of the Board approved a recommendation to centralise emergency general surgery at Antrim Area Hospital, while the majority of elective general surgery (planned surgery and procedures) will be provided at Causeway Hospital.

It follows a 14-week public consultation on the proposals that took place between August and November, last year.

The Board’s recommendation requires the approval of the Health Minister and Department of Health before it can be implemented.

Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh said: “When we first began this process, we gave a commitment that proposals for any new model would be based on the evidence and data that is available to us, and that is what we have presented here today. The work done by our teams to get us to this point has been painstaking.

“I know there is tremendous depth of feeling on this issue, including from some of our own staff, and throughout the consultation period we have met with a wide range of stakeholders, and heard concerns from our local community about our proposals to transform how we deliver general surgery services.

“Put simply: we cannot continue to provide emergency general surgery across both our acute sites. If we do not act now and plan for service change, we are facing an inevitable collapse. I do not say that to scaremonger or cause alarm; I’m saying this because it is the very difficult reality we are faced with.”

She thanked members of the community for engaging with the consultation, saying: “The comments and feedback we received during the consultation period, and indeed throughout this whole process, have been invaluable, and I would like to thank people for taking the time to respond to the consultation.

“It provided us with fresh insights and new perspectives, allowing us to go away and interrogate the data and dig deeper to give ourselves the assurances we need that this is the correct course of action.

“As a Board, we believe the recommendation being made today is the best model for our general surgery service moving forward.”