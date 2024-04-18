It provided an opportunity to recognise the outstanding work carried out by the Trust’s inspirational staff on a daily basis.

The ceremony recognised both individual Homecare workers and teams, and it reflected on their commitment to ongoing learning and development as well as their contribution to providing a caring and compassionate service.

Diane Spence, Director of Community Care said: “I had great pleasure in attending the Domiciliary Care Recognition Event alongside Executive Director of Social Work and Director of Children and Young People Maura Dargan.

“It is always an uplifting experience to see and hear about the impact of Homecare services delivered by our Trust staff. Day in and day out, regardless of the weather, staff always strive to help people live in the comfort of their own homes, close to their families, next to their neighbours and surrounded by their friends.

“At this same event last year, I was struck by the extent of innovative service delivery and compassionate care delivered by our staff. This year was no exception. It was wonderful to see so many of Homecare staff recognised for the vital role they play in our communities.

“We have an amazing Homecare service, and I, along with the entire Trust Board and Senior Management Team, am enormously proud of the people who are part of Homecare Team North. This was an important day for making sure each of our staff members are very aware of that, and to thank them for making the ordinary special.”

1 . HEALTH Ballymoney Homecare workers Donna Jackson and Lauren Walker who were joint highly commended in the Championing Social Care Values category along with overall winner Jean McAllister. Photo: NORTHERN TRUST

2 . HEALTH Members of the Garvagh Double Team who were joint highly commended in the Homecare Team of the Year category, Helen Monahan, Rosemary Martin, Lorraine Platt, Valerie McNally, Lucy McLean, Zara McCloskey, Bernie Robinson and Sharon Murphy. Photo: NORTHERN TRUST

3 . HEALTH Allocation Officer of the Year, Karen Konig, from the Coleraine & Moyle area. Photo: NORTHERN TRUST

4 . HEALTH Cathy Moore, Domiciliary Care Locality Support Manager (Causeway), winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Social Care/Homecare award, pictured with Barbara Gourley who was highly commended. Photo: NORTHERN TRUST