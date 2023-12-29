Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Northern Trust must review the distance of the Safe Access Zone at Causeway Hospital.

The East Derry MLA said: “The implementation of the Safe Access Zones outside healthcare premises was a positive step in protecting patients, visitors and workers from intimidation and harassment.

“It comes as no surprise that the most reported incidents under the new legislation have been at the Causeway Hospital where protestors gather on a weekly basis. Protestors are now prominent on one of the main thoroughfares of the town.

"I recently contacted the Northern Trust to ask if the implementation of the Safe Access Zone was kept under review including extending it to a greater distance and they confirmed this to be the case.