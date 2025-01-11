Northern Trust photography group’s exhibition goes on display at the Giant’s Causeway Visitors' Centre
Celebrating a successful partnership between the Northern Trust, Belfast Exposed Photography and the National Trust, the exhibition is part of the roll out of the Northern Trust’s Arts and Wellbeing Strategy.
Nicola Arbuckle, the Northern Trust’s Health & Wellbeing Manager, said: “Photography has proven to be a great art form for improving people’s health and wellbeing by enabling them to connect with nature, develop friendships and reduce social isolation, while exploring new places, staying active and learning a new skill.
“The group has met on a fortnightly basis for several months at a range of beautiful places in the Northern Trust locality, including the Giant’s Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. With the support of the National Trust we’re delighted their work is now on public display where it can be enjoyed by a wide audience.”
Supported by tutors from Belfast Exposed Photography who have been trained in therapeutic photography, those attending do not require any previous experience and cameras are provided for anyone who needs one.
Sam Robb, Engagement Officer with Belfast Exposed Photography, said: “The photographs are all truly wonderful images taken by the participants and everyone should be so proud. Belfast Exposed is delighted to have partnered with the Northern Trust through our therapeutic photography programme to exhibit this wonderful work.”
Please note that access to the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre is free to National Trust members and local pass holders, otherwise normal admission charges apply.