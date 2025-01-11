Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s Therapeutic Photography Group is showcasing its ‘Change Through the Lens’ exhibition at the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre this month.

Celebrating a successful partnership between the Northern Trust, Belfast Exposed Photography and the National Trust, the exhibition is part of the roll out of the Northern Trust’s Arts and Wellbeing Strategy.

Nicola Arbuckle, the Northern Trust’s Health & Wellbeing Manager, said: “Photography has proven to be a great art form for improving people’s health and wellbeing by enabling them to connect with nature, develop friendships and reduce social isolation, while exploring new places, staying active and learning a new skill.

“The group has met on a fortnightly basis for several months at a range of beautiful places in the Northern Trust locality, including the Giant’s Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. With the support of the National Trust we’re delighted their work is now on public display where it can be enjoyed by a wide audience.”

Members of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s Therapeutic Photography Group pictured with representatives from the National Trust, Belfast Exposed Photography and the Northern Trust’s Health and Wellbeing team at the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre where the ‘Change Through A Lens’ photographic exhibition is now on display. CREDIT NHSCT

Supported by tutors from Belfast Exposed Photography who have been trained in therapeutic photography, those attending do not require any previous experience and cameras are provided for anyone who needs one.

Sam Robb, Engagement Officer with Belfast Exposed Photography, said: “The photographs are all truly wonderful images taken by the participants and everyone should be so proud. Belfast Exposed is delighted to have partnered with the Northern Trust through our therapeutic photography programme to exhibit this wonderful work.”

Please note that access to the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre is free to National Trust members and local pass holders, otherwise normal admission charges apply.