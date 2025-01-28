Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From sleeping overnight in hospitals, to scaling fallen trees to get to patients, Northern Health and Social Care Trust staff have been praised for their response to Storm Eowyn.

The Chief Executive of the Trust praised the “commitment and tenacity” of staff who ensured critical services were maintained during Storm Éowyn.

“It’s a cliché to say staff went above and beyond, but there’s really no other way of describing it,” said Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh.

“Over the weekend, I’ve heard so many stories about teams across our Trust who pulled out all the stops to ensure the needs of our community were met, during the storm and in its aftermath, working round the clock - and, if they weren’t able to provide a solution, they tracked down someone who could.”

Storm Eowyn battering Carrickfergus during Friday, January 24. Credit Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

As teams across the Trust regrouped on Monday morning following a busy weekend, stories have emerged of staff, quite literally, going the extra mile for their community, during what meteorologists have described as a “once in a generation” weather event.

Ms Welsh continued: “One thing that is coming through is the care and compassion with which our teams dealt with the challenges brought by Storm Éowyn, particularly out in our community.

“To give an example, our respiratory team went to extraordinary lengths to ensure an oxygen supply was reinstated for a patient having end of life care in the community, when the storm caused a power outage.

“This allowed this person to have a peaceful, dignified death surrounded by their loved ones and the gratitude of the family was very evident.

“Another member of staff from our Estates team who was out installing a mobile generator for a vulnerable service user, even went as far as going to the local shop to fill a hot water bottle for them.

“These are just a couple of examples of the lengths our staff went to and the caring, compassionate way they do their job, each and every day.”

Ms Welsh also highlighted the commitment of district nurses and home care staff – many of whom were out on the roads attending to their patients during the worst of the storm.

She said there had been stories of district nurses scaling fallen trees to beat a path to their patients.

“While the advice for the public was to stay at home, our staff were out on the road, as usual, ensuring critical care was provided, and I am deeply grateful to them for their commitment and tenacity in navigating such challenging weather conditions.

“They are a credit, not just to the Northern Trust, but to our wider community and I am really proud to have them on our team.”

Ms Welsh also praised the “enormous efforts” of the Trust’s Estates team who provided round the clock support to teams, responding to issues with power outages and storm damage.

Due to the storm, some Trust facilities, including Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital, had to temporarily switch to generators when the power supply was interrupted on Friday, during the storm’s peak.

The Trust’s Emergency Planning Team has been supporting the organisation’s response and assisting with the coordination of the regional multi-agency response to the impact of Storm Éowyn on health and social care services.