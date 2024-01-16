Register
Northern Trust warns that 'all areas of health and social care will be affected' by strike

Ahead of Thursday’s widespread strike across Northern Ireland, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust has issued advice on its services and how they may be affected.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:56 GMT
The Trust said: “We are expecting widespread disruption to our services as a result of the planned industrial action by a number of Trade Unions on Thursday 18 January 2024.

"While we are working with our Trade Union colleagues to protect urgent and emergency care, all areas of health and social care will be affected.

"We will be providing more detail on our website in the coming days. Please check back for updates.”

The Chief Executives of all the health trusts in Northern Ireland released a statement expressing their concern at the potential impact of industrial action on services “which are already under enormous strain” but added that: “It is a tragedy that our colleagues, who are the backbone of our Health and Social Care service, feel they have no alternative but to take this action.”

