Ahead of Thursday’s widespread strike across Northern Ireland, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust has issued advice on its services and how they may be affected.

The Trust said: “We are expecting widespread disruption to our services as a result of the planned industrial action by a number of Trade Unions on Thursday 18 January 2024.

"While we are working with our Trade Union colleagues to protect urgent and emergency care, all areas of health and social care will be affected.

"We will be providing more detail on our website in the coming days. Please check back for updates.”

