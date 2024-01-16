Northern Trust warns that 'all areas of health and social care will be affected' by strike
The Trust said: “We are expecting widespread disruption to our services as a result of the planned industrial action by a number of Trade Unions on Thursday 18 January 2024.
"While we are working with our Trade Union colleagues to protect urgent and emergency care, all areas of health and social care will be affected.
"We will be providing more detail on our website in the coming days. Please check back for updates.”
The Chief Executives of all the health trusts in Northern Ireland released a statement expressing their concern at the potential impact of industrial action on services “which are already under enormous strain” but added that: “It is a tragedy that our colleagues, who are the backbone of our Health and Social Care service, feel they have no alternative but to take this action.”