A volunteer from the Northern Trust has been honoured in the Helpforce Champions Awards.

Helpforce partners with health and care organisations across the UK to accelerate the growth and impact of volunteering. The awards act as a chance to shine a light on those who give their time to help staff in the NHS and voluntary and community organisations, and support patients and their families and carers.

Janet Potts, Macmillan Volunteer Beauty Therapist and Look Good Feel Better Volunteer in the Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, has been announced as winner of the Volunteer of the Year: Northern Ireland Award at the Helpforce Champions Awards 2022.

Janet was shortlisted and crowned winner for her commitment during challenging times and outstanding contribution to volunteering in the health and care sector through her volunteering services as a Beauty Therapist to patients and families receiving palliative care in the Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital.

Janet Potts - Volunteer of the Year

In addition to this Janet also volunteers with the Look Good Feel Better charity who work in partnership with the Northern Trust. She organises virtual beauty therapy sessions via zoom to patients who are receiving treatment after a cancer diagnosis. This was particularly important during the Covid 19 pandemic providing that much needed connection and support to patients.

Nicola McAleese, Macmillan Volunteer Coordinator said: “Janet has been volunteering for over 21 years and is passionate about her volunteering roles. She brings so much joy and happiness to the lives of so many when their mood is low and they are at their most vulnerable. Volunteering is a huge part of Janet’s life and she is the embodiment of what a volunteer can bring to an organisation like Macmillan Cancer Support, LGFB and the Northern Trust.”

Janet said: “It was a wonderful day celebrating at the awards ceremony in London, which was made even better by winning the Volunteer of the Year (NI) Award. I am delighted to accept this award for all the volunteers at Macmillan in Northern Ireland who give up their time freely and willingly to help others.