Nurses reunite after 60 years to celebrate Ulster Hospital milestone

The Ulster Hospital first opened its doors as a hospital for Women and Sick Children in 1872 and was initially located on Chichester Street in Belfast, but later moved to Templemore Avenue in Mountpottinger in 1892.

In 1962, it was relocated to Dundonald and renamed the Ulster Hospital where it remains today.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the Ulster Hospital, a group of nurses who trained together, lived together and worked together have reunited for an afternoon tea event that provided an opportunity for many to chat and reminisce of their years working and training in the Ulster Hospital.

Joan Rogan (Former Staff Nurse - 1975), Dorry Porter (Former Staff Nurse - 1975), Hilda Hope (Former Staff Nurse - 1978)

The afternoon also provided the chance for many to reconnect and share special memories, especially as some nurses attending, travelled from afar as Canada.

A Facebook group called ‘Ulster Hospital Nurses’ was created in 2015 by former nurse, Frances Gilmore which now has over 300 members, this provided an opportunity to share information on the afternoon event for many former nursing staff of the hospital.

Anybody who has trained, previously worked or is currently a nurse in the Ulster Hospital can join the group.

Former nurse, Frances Gilmore said the afternoon was a great success in marking the Ulster Hospital anniversary.

Helen Kerr (Former Director of Nursing), Nicki Patterson (Deputy Chief Executive & Director of Nursing, Older People & Primary Care) & Roisin Coulter (Chief Executive)

She said: “The reunion event was a great celebration to acknowledge the hospital has been on the current site for 60 years now.

“It was lovely to see so many former nurses come together who trained and lived on the current site, it provided us with a chance to reconnect and share some special memories that we still hold dear.