During two years of Covid19 many nursing staff worked long and arduous hours in very difficult conditions.

The Southern Health Trust said: “Today is International Day of the Nurse. We pay tribute to all of our nursing staff across the Trust and we use this day to showcase the incredible range of work nurses do every single day. Thank you.

“Our Neonatal Unit staff and colleagues from Blossom Children and Young People’s Centre kicked off the celebrations with wonderful cakes.

Craigavon Area Hospital Neonatal Unit staff and colleagues from Blossom Children and Young People's Centre kicked off the celebrations for International Day of the Nurse with wonderful cakes.

“We also have a message of support from Chief Nursing Officer Maria McIlgorm,” said a spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said: “Today is International Nurses Day, which sees the launch of the ‘Here for Life’ campaign that aims to give the public a better understanding of the diversity in nursing and midwifery roles. It will also highlight the hugely positive impact these professions have on all of us.

“The campaign wants the 830,000 registered nurses and midwives working in the UK and Ireland to post a social media image or video that sums up who they are and what they do as a midwife or a nurse. It might be a skill, role, activity or something else the general public doesn’t often associate with nursing or midwifery. Whatever it is, we want nurses and midwives to shout about it using the hashtag #HereforLife

“Look out for social media posts over the next few weeks from some of our nursing and midwifery staff. You can check the hashtag #HereforLife

“We are also asking the public to recognise the expertise and professionalism of nurses and midwives by sharing a photo or story of a time when the skills of a nurse or midwife made a significant difference to your care of the care of a loved one. Please include the hashtag #HereforLife”

